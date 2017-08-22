Wednesday's Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million

MADISON (WKOW) – The next Powerball drawing has swelled to $700 million, according to lottery officials. That makes it the second largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.

"To put it in perspective, this Wednesday's jackpot is high enough to buy each Wisconsinite 25 bags of cheese curds – and still have about $2.8 million left over," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.

Pool play is very popular with big jackpots and reinforces the community aspect of playing Powerball with friends and coworkers.