Tony Evers to formally announce candidacy for governor

Fitchburg (WQOW) - On Wednesday, state school Superintendent Tony Evers will formally announce his plan to run for governor.

According to a press release, Evers, a Democrat who heads the Wisconsin Department of Public Information, will announce his run at McKee Farms in Fitchburg.

In July, Evers filed paperwork to set up a run for governor. In a statement released at that time, Evers said he would provide an "unique and different choice for voters" and offer a "compelling alternative to the status quo".

News 18 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Democrat Andy Gronik announces run for governor

RELATED: Wisconsin business owner, Michele Doolan, announces run for governor

RELATED: Recent Stanford graduate, Bob Harlow, mounting a run for Wisconsin governor in 2018

RELATED: Eau Claire representative Dana Wachs announces run for governor

RELATED: Democrat Sen. Kathleen Vinehout registers to run for governor

RELATED: Mike McCabe runs for governor