Tony Evers to formally announce candidacy for governor

Fitchburg (WQOW) - On Wednesday, state school Superintendent Tony Evers will formally announce his plan to run for governor.
According to a press release, Evers, a Democrat who heads the Wisconsin Department of Public Information, will announce his run at McKee Farms in Fitchburg.
In July, Evers filed paperwork to set up a run for governor. In a statement released at that time, Evers said he would provide an "unique and different choice for voters" and offer a "compelling alternative to the status quo".
News 18 will bring you more information as it becomes available.
RELATED: Democrat Andy Gronik announces run for governor
RELATED: Wisconsin business owner, Michele Doolan, announces run for governor
RELATED: Recent Stanford graduate, Bob Harlow, mounting a run for Wisconsin governor in 2018
RELATED: Eau Claire representative Dana Wachs announces run for governor
RELATED: Democrat Sen. Kathleen Vinehout registers to run for governor
RELATED: Mike McCabe runs for governor
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.