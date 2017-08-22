Wisconsin superintendent launches challenge against Walker

Fitchburg (WKOW) - Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers said his years of experience leading schools in the state makes him the best Democratic candidate to challenge Republican Gov. Scott Walker for re-election in 2018.

Evers officially launched his candidacy on Wednesday.

He said in an interview that his three statewide victories as state superintendent show he can gather the support needed to defeat Walker. Evers has served as state superintendent since 2009.

Walker said on Tuesday that he plans to announce his plans for re-election in the next month or two, but he's been busy raising money and laying the groundwork for a run.

Posted Aug. 22, 2017:

According to a press release, Evers, a Democrat who heads the Wisconsin Department of Public Information, will announce his run at McKee Farms in Fitchburg.

According to a press release, Evers, a Democrat who heads the Wisconsin Department of Public Information, will announce his run at McKee Farms in Fitchburg.

In July, Evers filed paperwork to set up a run for governor. In a statement released at that time, Evers said he would provide an "unique and different choice for voters" and offer a "compelling alternative to the status quo".

