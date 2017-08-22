Secret Service has blown through annual budget

(CNN) - The Secret Service said the agency has already blown through its annual budget, and that may mean some agents will be working overtime without pay unless Congress steps in to meet the shortfall caused by providing security for Trump and his family.

As it stands right now, President Trump is now on pace in just his first year in office to surpass President Obama's spending on travel for his entire eight-years.

Trump's family, 18 members in all, travel often and need protection wherever they go.

USA Today reports Trump's son, Eric, took a business trip to Uruguay in early 2017, which cost the Secret Service almost $100,000 just for hotel rooms.

Trump tweeted three years ago: "We pay for Obama's travel...So he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf."

The White House issued a statement saying the president is committed to ensuring the Secret Service has all the resources it needs.