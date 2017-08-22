Eau Claire health officials seek dog that bit woman

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Health officials are asking your help in locating a dog that bit a woman near Eau Claire's south side.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said on Monday, around 8:15 a.m., a dog bit a woman on the 1400 block of Cummings Avenue. Officials said the dog was a small, white curly haired poodle type dog. They said the woman, who was walking the dog, had medium-length blonde hair and was wearing a baseball cap.

Eau Claire health officials said the health and rabies status of the dog needs to be determined. If you have any information about this animal, please call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.