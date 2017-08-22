AP HS Football Poll - 8/22/17 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

AP HS Football Poll - 8/22/17

HS FOOTBALL 

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School                                            Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Kimberly  (7)                          1-0          71            -                 
2.  Franklin                                  1-0          68            -                 
3.  Waunakee                                  1-0          55            -                 
4.  Sun  Prairie    -                      1-0          43            -                 
5.  Brookfield  Central  (1)      1-0          36            -                 
6.  Fond  du  Lac                            0-1          29            -                 
7.  Middleton                                1-0          21            -                 
8.  Waukesha  West                        1-0          16            -                 
9.  Brookfield  East                    1-0          12            -                 
10.  Hartland  Arrowhead            1-0          10            -                 
(tie)Hudson                                  1-0          10            -                 
(tie)Monona  Grove                      1-0          10            -                 
   Others receiving votes: Menasha 9. Madison Memorial 8. Bay Port 7. Lake Geneva Badger 5. Watertown 5. Verona Area 4. Menomonie 4. Stevens Point 4. Mequon Homestead 3. Appleton North 3. DeForest 3. Stoughton 2. Neenah 2.

Medium Division (301-899)
School                                                          Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Waukesha  Catholic  Memorial(6)      1-0          76            -                 
2.  Amherst                                                  1-0          48            -                 
(tie)Lodi                                                    1-0          48            -                 
4.  Pewaukee  (1)                                        1-0          36            -                 
5.  Mount  Horeb-Barneveld                      1-0          34            -                 
6.  Green  Bay  Notre  Dame                        1-0          29            -                 
7.  St.  Croix  Central  (1)                      1-0          26            -                 
8.  Rice  Lake                                              1-0          23            -                 
9.  Lake  Mills                                            1-0          18            -                 
10.  Monroe                                                  1-0          11            -                 
(tie)Racine  St.  Catherine's                1-0          11            -                 
   Others receiving votes: New Glarus/Monticello 9. West De Pere 8. Reedsburg 7. Freedom 7. Cedar Grove-Belgium 6. Little Chute 6. Luxemburg-Casco 5. Columbus 5. Kewaskum 5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 4. Berlin 4. Osceola 3. Platteville 2. Southern Door 2. Ripon 1. Omro 1. Appleton Xavier 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)
School                                              Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Fond  du  Lac  Springs  (7)      1-0          74            -                 
2.  Edgar                                          1-0          55            -                 
3.  Bangor                                        1-0          38            -                 
4.  Black  Hawk  (1)                        1-0          34            -                 
5.  Grantsburg                                1-0          28            -                 
6.  Stanley-Boyd                            1-0          25            -                 
7.  Darlington                                0-1          24            -                 
8.  Eau  Claire  Regis                    1-0          22            -                 
9.  Abbotsford                                1-0          21            -                 
10.  Iola-Scandinavia                  1-0          18            -                 
   Others receiving votes: Hilbert/Stockbridge 14. Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 12. Wild Rose 10. Lake Country Lutheran 9. Loyal 6. Fall River 6. Pecatonica/Argyle 6. Marathon 5. Necedah 5. Melrose-Mindoro 4. Pardeeville 4. Ozaukee 3. Ithaca 3. Horicon/Hustisford 3. Iowa-Grant 2. Burlington Catholic Central 2. Shiocton 2. Shullsburg 1. Spring Valley 1. Cambria-Friesland 1. Cambridge 1. Glenwood City 1.
  

