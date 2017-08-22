AP HS Football Poll - 8/22/17

HS FOOTBALL

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.



Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Kimberly (7) 1-0 71 -

2. Franklin 1-0 68 -

3. Waunakee 1-0 55 -

4. Sun Prairie - 1-0 43 -

5. Brookfield Central (1) 1-0 36 -

6. Fond du Lac 0-1 29 -

7. Middleton 1-0 21 -

8. Waukesha West 1-0 16 -

9. Brookfield East 1-0 12 -

10. Hartland Arrowhead 1-0 10 -

(tie)Hudson 1-0 10 -

(tie)Monona Grove 1-0 10 -

Others receiving votes: Menasha 9. Madison Memorial 8. Bay Port 7. Lake Geneva Badger 5. Watertown 5. Verona Area 4. Menomonie 4. Stevens Point 4. Mequon Homestead 3. Appleton North 3. DeForest 3. Stoughton 2. Neenah 2.



Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial(6) 1-0 76 -

2. Amherst 1-0 48 -

(tie)Lodi 1-0 48 -

4. Pewaukee (1) 1-0 36 -

5. Mount Horeb-Barneveld 1-0 34 -

6. Green Bay Notre Dame 1-0 29 -

7. St. Croix Central (1) 1-0 26 -

8. Rice Lake 1-0 23 -

9. Lake Mills 1-0 18 -

10. Monroe 1-0 11 -

(tie)Racine St. Catherine's 1-0 11 -

Others receiving votes: New Glarus/Monticello 9. West De Pere 8. Reedsburg 7. Freedom 7. Cedar Grove-Belgium 6. Little Chute 6. Luxemburg-Casco 5. Columbus 5. Kewaskum 5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 4. Berlin 4. Osceola 3. Platteville 2. Southern Door 2. Ripon 1. Omro 1. Appleton Xavier 1.



Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac Springs (7) 1-0 74 -

2. Edgar 1-0 55 -

3. Bangor 1-0 38 -

4. Black Hawk (1) 1-0 34 -

5. Grantsburg 1-0 28 -

6. Stanley-Boyd 1-0 25 -

7. Darlington 0-1 24 -

8. Eau Claire Regis 1-0 22 -

9. Abbotsford 1-0 21 -

10. Iola-Scandinavia 1-0 18 -

Others receiving votes: Hilbert/Stockbridge 14. Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 12. Wild Rose 10. Lake Country Lutheran 9. Loyal 6. Fall River 6. Pecatonica/Argyle 6. Marathon 5. Necedah 5. Melrose-Mindoro 4. Pardeeville 4. Ozaukee 3. Ithaca 3. Horicon/Hustisford 3. Iowa-Grant 2. Burlington Catholic Central 2. Shiocton 2. Shullsburg 1. Spring Valley 1. Cambria-Friesland 1. Cambridge 1. Glenwood City 1.

