Wisconsin football to play UCLA in 2029, 2030

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin and UCLA have scheduled a home-and-home series with games in 2029 and 2030.

The two teams will meet at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 15, 2029. UCLA will visit Wisconsin on Sept. 7, 2030.

UCLA and Wisconsin have met a total of 11 times. UCLA leads the series 7-4, but Wisconsin has won the last three meetings. Wisconsin capped its 1993 and 1998 seasons with Rose Bowl victories over UCLA and also beat the Bruins in the 2000 Sun Bowl.

The last time they met in the regular season, UCLA won 51-26 at Wisconsin on Sept. 18, 1982. UCLA has won all five meetings at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium