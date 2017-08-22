UW-Eau Claire chancellor addresses staff before start of school year

Eau Claire (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire is gearing up for its second century of higher education, and on Tuesday, staff celebrated what it means to be a Blugold.



Chancellor James Schmidt told the packed room of professors and staff they are making a difference in making Eau Claire a destination for students who then begin careers in the area. He said in two weeks, more than 10,700 students will be welcomed on campus, including nearly 3,000 new students.



The chancellor called on staff to improve equality and diversity, while showing his gratitude for staff that has continued to perform despite state budget cuts in years past.



"I only want to say thank you," Schmidt said. "Thank you to all of you for what you do. I want to celebrate everything you have accomplished despite our challenges, and I want to join hands, begin another year with you, the amazing faculty and staff of Wisconsin's premier university."



The chancellor also praised 39,000 people who have donated more than $73 million to the university.



He also told staff the footbridge over the Chippewa River will be open prior to classes starting, barring any major setbacks.