A.G. Schimel to add assistant to handle meth cases, office will be located in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Attorney General Brad Schimel said the meth problem in Wisconsin only seems to be getting worse, especially in the Chippewa Valley. So, he is hiring an assistant attorney general to handle the cases; that person's office will be in Eau Claire.



A study from January 2017 shows that since 2011, meth use has increased nearly 300 percent statewide. Schimel said meth is problematic across Wisconsin but especially in the northwest part of the state. He said adding this position will help with the caseload district attorneys are taking on.



Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told News 18 this part of the state is especially problematic because of our proximity to Highway 53 and Interstate 94.



"The meth isn't being made in homes and that stuff as much anymore. It's being brought up from Mexico," Newell said. "So, as it is being brought up from Mexico through the major cities, one of those stops right before the cities or once they bring it to the cities is then to to bring it here to the Chippewa Valley. My guess is the higher numbers are directly related to our proximity to the Twin Cities."



Newell said any case relief they can get from the state allows local prosecutors to focus more on other cases. Schimel hopes to have the position filled by October 1.

