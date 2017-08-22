LATEST: 2 missing children found safe, Chippewa Falls police say

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Authorities said two children, who recently went missing in Chippewa Falls, have been found safe.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said Ashton A. Heyde, 10, and Ally Ann Elizabeth, 12, were located with their mother, Michelle Siegert, 29, in River Falls.

News 18 previously reported when the children's father, Andrew Heyde, 31, reported to police they were missing, and he believed Siegert may have taken them. Police said Andrew has full custody of the children, and Siegert is on open bond not to have contact with them.

Police said Siegert was taken into custody Thursday. They said arrangements are being made for the children's return.

Earlier on Thursday, police issued a statewide alert after learning Siegert had family in the Chicago area. They said her boyfriend, Adam A. Gifford, 28, was taken into custody after he was reportedly seen traveling with Siegert and the children after they were reported missing.

The case remains under investigation.

Posted Aug. 24, 2017 at 3:23 p.m.:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A state-wide alert has been issued after two children, from Chippewa Falls, went missing over the weekend.

Police said Andrew Heyde, 31, the father of Ashton A. Heyde, 10, and Ally Ann Elizabeth, 12, reported the children missing on Saturday, Aug. 19. Andrew told police he believed the kids were taken by their mother, Michelle Siegert, 29, who police said is a known meth user. Authorities said Andrew has full custody of the children, and Siegert is on open bond not to have contact with them.

On Wednesday, Chippewa Falls police said they received tips from the public that Ashton and Ally were seen with Siegert at a residence in the Chippewa Falls area. They also said the three were seen traveling with Adam A. Gifford, 28, who is Siegert's boyfriend.

During the investigation, police learned Siegert stayed at a local hotel and checked out on August 22, 2017. Police said Siegert, Gifford and the children were also at the residence of an acquaintance that day.

On Thursday, police were able to locate Gifford and took him into custody. However, they said he was not with Siegert or the children at the time and was unable to provide any information about their whereabouts.

Police said they've received information from people, who said they saw the children and they appeared to be healthy. They said Siegert has changed between several vehicles, and it is not known what they are currently traveling in.

Authorities said Siegert has family in the Chicago area, which is why they issued the statewide alert. If you spot them, please call 911.

Posted Aug. 24, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Police have an update on the incident involving two missing children in Chippewa Falls.

On Thursday afternoon, Chippewa Falls police said Adam A. Gifford, 28, was located and taken into custody.

News 18 reported Wednesday police received tips that Ashton A. Heyde, 10, and Ally Ann Elizabeth Heyde, 12, were last seen with their mother, Michelle Siegert. They said the three were reportedly traveling with Gifford.

However, police said Gifford was not with Siegert or the children at the time he was found.

Chippewa Falls police said they received information that Siegert and the two children are in the area and staying with acquaintances and/or hotels. Authorities said they are still following-up on leads as they come in.

Posted Aug. 23, 2017 at 4:20 p.m.:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Authorities have released new information regarding two children who recently went missing in Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Falls police said Andrew Heyde, 31, notified police when his children, Ashton A. Heyde, 10, who police previously identified as Andrew Ashton Heyde, and Ally Ann Elizabeth Heyde, 12, were no where to be found early Saturday morning on August 19.

On Wednesday, police said they received several tips from the public and believe Ashton and Ally were seen with their mother, Michelle Siegert, at a residence in the Chippewa Falls area. Siegert is accused of taking the children, as well as several of Andrew's bank cards and his white Dodge Caravan without his permission.

Police said Siegert, Ashton and Ally were reportedly traveling with a man named Adam A. Gifford, 28.

Authorities said based on information they've received so far, the children were unharmed and were not in immediate danger.

Chippewa Falls police said Siegert, Gifford and the two children may no longer be driving the white Dodge Caravan. Authorities are still asking for the public's help in providing information regarding the situation.

Posted Aug. 22, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Authorities are searching for two children who went missing in Chippewa Falls over the weekend.

Chippewa Falls police said on Saturday, Aug. 19, shortly before 7 a.m., Andrew Heyde, 31, reported his children, Andrew Ashton Heyde, 10, and Ally Ann Elizabeth Heyde, 12, were not at his home.

Heyde told police his white Dodge Caravan had also been stolen along with his bank cards. He told authorities he suspected his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Siegert, 29, entered his home and took the children, along with his bank cards and vehicle. Heyde told police Siegert has a history of stopping at his house when he is at work.

Police said Siegert has open felony bond conditions not to be in contact with the children or Heyde. She currently has a felony warrant for her arrest. They said there was evidence at the house suggesting Siegert was there at some point overnight.

Heyde told authorities he did not believe Siegert posed an immediate danger to the children, however she did not take a large amount of the children's medication. He said she is also a known methamphetamine user.

Chippewa Falls police is asking the public to be on the look out for a white, Dodge Caravan with plate number 221-ZJD. The vehicle has sanded spots and Bondo auto body filler on it.

If you have information on the situation or the children's whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.