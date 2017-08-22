MISSING: Chippewa Falls police search for two missing children

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Authorities are searching for two children who went missing in Chippewa Falls over the weekend.

Chippewa Falls police said on Saturday, Aug. 19, shortly before 7 a.m., Andrew Heyde, 31, reported his children, Andrew Ashton Heyde, 10, and Ally Ann Elizabeth Heyde, 12, were not at his home.

Heyde told police his white, Dodge Caravan had also been stolen along with his bank cards. He told authorities he suspected his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Siegert, 29, entered his home and took the children, along with his bank cards and vehicle. Heyde told police Siegert has a history of stopping at his house when he is at work.

Police said Siegert has open felony bond conditions not to be in contact with the children or Heyde. She currently has a felony warrant for her arrest. They said there was evidence at the house suggesting Siegert was there at some point overnight.

Heyde told authorities he did not believe Siegert posed an immediate danger to the children, however she did not take a large amount of the children's medication. He said she is also a known methamphetamine user.

Chippewa Falls police is asking the public to be on the look out for a white, Dodge Caravan with plate number 221-ZJD. The vehicle has sanded spots and Bondo auto body filler on it.

If you have information on the situation or the children's whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.