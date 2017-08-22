UPDATE: Carson Park causeway construction on schedule for completion

In July, the City of Eau Claire closed the Carson Park causeway for renovations. News 18 followed up with Eau Claire's City Engineer, Dave Solberg, to get an update on the bridge.

Solberg said the project is running very smoothly, and crews have already started work on the new bridge structure.

The city has had zero environmental issues with the construction. Solberg added everything is on schedule, and the new causeway is expected to open on November 17.

