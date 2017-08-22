Western Dairyland's small business start-up meeting targets female entrepreneurs

A meeting held Tuesday night, aimed to attract more female entrepreneurs to small business ownership.

Western Dairyland hosts small business events once a month to give entrepreneurs insight on how to successfully start their career.

According to Forbes, 8 out of 10 entrepreneurs who start businesses fail with the first 18 months of opening.

Organizer of the event, Karmen Briggs, said planning and organizing are key to not having your business fail.

"We relate a lot of that to the time spent in preparation, and planning. Like, did you actually sit down and write a business plan for your business? Did you actually like sit down and create some financial projections and financial goals for yourself? Did you create a budget?" Briggs said.

Briggs said within the past year, Western Dairyland has helped 40 to 60 businesses open within the seven counties they serve.

If you would like to start your own business and attend Western Dairyland's next small business meeting, they will host their next event on September 21.

Tuition for the meeting is $29, and the class will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.