Authorities investigate damage to several properties in Hixton, Alma

Jackson County (WQOW) - Authorities are asking for the public's help after several properties were damaged in two separate towns.

On August 18, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received four complaints that several windows were damaged and shattered at various properties in the area, including three properties in the Village of Hixton and one in the Village of Alma Center.

Police said the windows may have been damaged due to shots from either a BB or pellet type gun.

Authorities said in Hixton, a vehicle window, parked at Jensen's Towing, was shattered; there was damage to the windows at the Hixton Post Office, as well as another vehicle in Hixton had its window shattered. In Alma Center, the Jackson County Bank also had windows damaged.

If you have any information on the situation, please call the Jackson County Dispatch Center at 715-284-5357.