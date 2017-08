Bloomer (WQOW) -- Jason Steinmetz will be the new athletic director at Bloomer High School. The hire was approved at Monday night's board meeting.



Steinmetz has been a teacher in the Bloomer district for the past eleven years, and has been the Blackhawks head softball coach for the last nine seasons, With Steinmetz as head coach, Bloomer reached the WIAA state tournament in two of the last three seasons.