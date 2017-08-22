National Socialist Movement gathering in Eau Claire canceled, community opposition continues

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It was less than a week ago that alt-right groups clashed with protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia, leaving one dead. As the nation remains on high alert for any repeat rallies, a planned event in Eau Claire is getting a strong reaction online.

The event was originally billed as a National Socialist Movement barbecue meet and greet. Movement officials are now saying that event has been canceled. The NSM defines itself on the website as the "nation's largest white civil rights organization". It was there the group posted plans to gather at Phoenix Park for a meet and greet on September 16. While organization members said Tuesday it is no longer happening, community uproar has not slowed down.

A petition is circulating online hoping to prevent the group from congregating in Eau Claire. So far, over 1,100 people have signed it. Those involved said a copy has been sent to all the city council members, and although the event is no longer taking place, petition organizers said it's a movement they hope continues.

"We're just regular people, too. We're not a threat, we're not going to hurt them. I'm hoping to kind of raise awareness for it and get people to come closer because that was the goal for my project, is to get people to see that we're all just people, and we need to be together as a country instead of everybody dividing based on what color they are," said Ebony Cooper, the petition organizer.

Cooper also started a Facebook page titled The Fight Against Racism Project. Cooper, along with her mother, Sarah Jackson, both said that while Eau Claire is a great place to live, racism does occur, and these types of movements are meant to be a platform to speak out and end it.

Cory Klicko, who was listed on the NSM website as the Wisconsin president, told News 18 he has had a change of heart and has renounced both the group, and their views on society. In a statement, he said:

"Responding to your request for contact about NSM and the meeting at Phoenix park. The meeting is no longer taking place and nothing is scheduled for the future. All associations and contacts are renounced and no longer in force. After careful consideration and communications with positive people, I've decided to break away from anything that may be perceived as negative to myself, my family or the community. Antifa and it's followers were contacted about this but they refuse to acknowledge any of it and continue bullying myself and those in contact with me, by releasing personal information that could cause harm or death. Death or violence directed towards myself and others are being noted and reported. I do not believe any person on this Earth is superior or inferior than others based on race or religion. I have cut ties with anyone who believes any differently. Racism and hate have no place in communities and we all need to move forward to better provide for our future."

Klicko said he has continued to receive death threats and harassment from local Antifa groups in response to the gathering. News 18 reached out to the Chippewa Valley Antifascists group on Facebook. In a statement, organizers said:

"We want to state straight away that we have never personally threatened Cory or his family. In regards to the accusations of harassment, outside groups have used public information to inform citizens that a man who's part of an organization that believes in ethnic cleansing lives in a certain area. We believe people have the right to know when a person who identifies with a group responsible for the wholesale slaughter of millions of civilians lives in their city. We want to state straight away that we have never personally threatened Cory or his family. In regards to the accusations of harassment, outside groups have used public information to inform citizens that a man who's part of an organization that believes in ethnic cleansing lives in a certain area. We believe people have the right to know when a person who identifies with a group responsible for the wholesale slaughter of millions of civilians lives in their city."

News 18 reached out to NSM Tuesday, and organizers echoed what Klicko said, stating he is out of the group and there are no future events or meetings planned.

The UW-Eau Claire College Democrats were planning a counter-protest the day of the proposed NSM event. The group said they are still working on planning some kind of community cook out in response.