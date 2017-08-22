Knapp man gets 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girl

Dunn County (WQOW) -- A Knapp man will spend the next ten years behind bars after he was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.



Elmer Shilts, who is 67, was sentenced in Dunn County on Tuesday.



A young girl told police that Shilts had started fondling her starting at the age of 5. According to the criminal complaint, the girl also told police that when she was 7, Shilts offered her $1 if he could fondle her in a car parked at a restaurant in Menomonie. Shilts initially denied the allegations, but later told police he may have asked to touch the girl.



As part of a plea deal in June, Shilts plead guilty to the charge in exchange for dropping multiple other felony charges.



After his prison sentence, Shilts will serve ten years of extended supervision.