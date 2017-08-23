Adopt-A-Pet: Tator and Tot

Meet our Pets of the Day: Tator and Tot!

Tator and tot are only two months old, but for them that means their old enough to reproduce, so they have to go separately, otherwise there's going to be more of them. They're both very active Guinea Pigs. They'll need daily handling and socializing, petting, all those kinds of things.

If you're interested in Tator or Tot, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.