8/23: What is Peripheral Neuropathy?

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Wellness) -- Maybe you, or someone you know suffers from Peripheral Neuropathy, but what is it and how can you treat it?

What is Peripheral Neuropathy?

damage to peripheral nerves common in areas of the hands and feet, lower legs

often presents as weakness, numbness or pain, sensitivity to touch, temperature sensitivity

realize these are the nerves important for monitoring our environment as well as for movement/posture

many will have difficulty walking due to pain or loss of balance due to numbness

grasping or fine manipulation of the hands is difficult as the hands will feel like mitts vs fingers

causes include injury, drug or alcohol abuse, autoimmune and infections (shingles, Lyme). A very common cause is diabetes and is also often the result of chemotherapy. Vitamin deficiencies also can cause this problem specifically B12, B1, B6

Diagnosis is often made via history and examination and treatment can be:

medications like gabapentin and Lyrica are some options

A non- medication treatment, the Rebuilder has show excellent results:

developed in the Cancer Centers of America for post chemotherapy neuropathy

the unit sends tiny impulses specific for peripheral nerves 7 times/second to gently coax nerves back to full function

this then allows proper signals to the brain and limbs to communicate proper sensation like temperature, pain, light touch and balance

Typical treatment is 30 minutes several times a week over a period of several weeks. Most patients will sit and read while treatment is done, as it's not a painful process. Many insurances also will cover the cost. About 80% of those treated have some or complete improvement. Correction or support of the cause is also important to prevent relapse.