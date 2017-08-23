8/23: Chippewa Valley Youth Choir

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A choir in the Chippewa Valley is aimed at helping its members learn about healthy vocal production, music reading and group singing, all while having fun!

It's the Chippewa Valley Youth Choir, and it's made up of boys and girls in 2nd through 7th grades. No auditions required.

Rehearsals are on Mondays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Eau Claire Music School.

The director of the youth choir also directs the Stand in the Light Choir, which is a choir made up of people suffering from dementia and their caregivers.