Gordy's Market closes underperforming stores in Stanley, Spencer and Richland Center

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Several Gordy's Market stores in western Wisconsin are closing effective immediately.

Gordy's Market announced Wednesday morning a consensual agreement was reached with its supplier to have a receiver, Milwaukee attorney Michael S. Polsky, appointed to improve the financial outlook for the business. As part of the process, Gordy's Market is closing underperforming stores in Richland Center, Spencer and Stanley. According to their website, there is only one Gordy's Market store in each of those cities.

News 18 previously reported when Gordy's Market recently closed three other stores in northwest Wisconsin, including in Hayward, Chippewa Commons in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. Shortly after, News 18 reported Festival Foods signed a definitive agreement to purchase three Gordy's Market stores in Eau Claire and Tomah.

Gordy's Market said Polsky is expected to retain Silverman Consulting as a financial advisor and operations consultant during the receivership process.

“The grocery industry is changing at an incredible pace, and in Wisconsin and across the nation, small, family-owned chains like Gordy’s are finding it much harder to compete,” Polsky said. “This receivership is intended to keep the company on course to preserve and strengthen its core business and continue to serve its primary communities.”

Jeff Schafer, president of Gordy’s Market, said the company is working to return to its roots and operate a smaller organization.

“Our family is proud to have served Northwestern Wisconsin for 51 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so,” Schafer said. “While some challenges lie ahead, we believe receivership allows us to continue to operate as best as possible while we put the company in a stronger fiscal position for the future. This move is in the best interests of our business, our customers, our vendors and our communities.”

RELATED: Chippewa Falls seniors say Gordy's Market closure causes shopping concerns