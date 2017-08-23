Rock Co. Sheriff's Office to get large payment from sale of sex offender's home

(WKOW) -- The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office will receive a big check on Wednesday, August 23.

Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Jeffrey Anderson will present a check to Sheriff Robert Spoden for $153,660.07. The check represents the proceeds from the sale of convicted sex offender David Wenzel's property.

The property was sold through the Federal Asset Forfeiture Program because the 59-year-old Wenzel used the home to manufacture child pornography.

In March of 2015, authorities search Wenzel's home and found the evidence of child pornography. He was subsequently arrested.

In February of 2016, Wenzel was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The judge also ordered that Wenzel forfeit his property to the government.