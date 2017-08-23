Minnesota State Fair reassures visitors rides are safe - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - Officials of the Minnesota State Fair want to assure fairgoers that the Midway rides are safe.

State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer said the Great Minnesota Get-Together does everything possible to make sure its rides are safe.

Hammer told Minnesota Public Radio News the rides get three rounds of inspections. That includes an initial inspection when the rides are trucked in and assembled on the fairgrounds, a daily inspection by ride operators and a utility inspection by state electrical inspectors.

In July, an 18-year-old man was killed and several others injured when the Fire Ball ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair. The Fire Ball ride is not part of the Minnesota State Fair.

The fair opens Thursday for its annual 12-day run through Labor Day.

