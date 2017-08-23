Police looking for man who allegedly stole dog during Tinder date

(CNN) - Police in New Jersey are looking for a man who used his tinder date as a way to score some stolen goods, including a family dog.

An 18-year-old woman was house-and-dog sitting in Leonia Prono, when she invited a stranger, who she met on Tinder, over to the house.

She said he showed up with a friend, and that when the two men left, a laptop, an amazon package and the family's Maltese named "Maggie" were all missing.

Officers are asking for help from anyone who may have seen little Maggie.

Police are also reminding people to not share personal information on social media and to always meet strangers for the first time in a public place.