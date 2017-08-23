Oregon puppy becomes honorary narcotic dog after digging up $85K - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Oregon puppy becomes honorary narcotic dog after digging up $85K in heroin

Posted:

(CNN) - A golden retriever puppy in Oregon was named an honorary narcotics K-9 after digging up $85,000 in heroin that was buried in a yard.

Kenyon's owners thought he had dug up a time capsule, perhaps buried by previous owners. But, they quickly realized what he had found was a controlled substance.

They contacted Yamhill County officials, who identified it as 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

They got the drugs off the street and awarded Kenyon's curiosity with the title of “Honorary Narcotics Dog for Life”.

Who's a good boy!?

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.