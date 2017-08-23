Sawyer Co. ambulance rolls over in crash near Hayward

Sawyer County (WQOW) - An ambulance was involved in a crash that happened near Hayward.

On Wednesday, shortly after 9 a.m., a Sawyer County paramedic unit was traveling on County Road B, east of Hayward, to get to an emergency.

According to a press release, the paramedic unit approached the intersection with County Road K, where it slowed down and entered the intersection. Authorities said the medic unit was hit by a pick-up truck that was traveling northbound on County Road K.

Officials said the ambulance rolled onto its roof. No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.