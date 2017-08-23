What should you do if you're the lucky Powerball winner? Should you invest?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you haven't already, you might want to consider taking a drive to your nearest convenience store. The trip might mean you won't have to wake up for work in the morning.



That's because the Powerball drawing is Wednesday night with $700 million on the line. It's the second biggest prize in U.S. history.



Steve Flaten, a financial planner with MainStreet Capital Management in Eau Claire, said if you are the lucky winner, you should immediately hire a financial adviser, an attorney and an accountant to help you handle all of the money.



He said interest rates are very low right now, but by investing $700 million, you would likely be able to live off of the interest you gain alone. Even at one percent interest, you would bring in nearly $600,000 each month off interest alone.



"There's lots and lots of different options that people have for how they want to generate income," Flaten said. "Some of them guaranteed, some of them not guaranteed. Generally speaking, with that amount of money you're going to be able to set up a combination of different options, to give you the income you need and leave an awfully large gift to possibly a charity, or to family members."



Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. News 18 will have the winning numbers on our 10 p.m. report.