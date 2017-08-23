First human cases of West Nile virus in 2017 reported in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WQOW) - If you venture outside, you may want to take extra precaution against getting mosquito bites.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the state's first confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) happened in Oconto and Fond du Lac counties.

While WNV human cases occur during August and September, health officials said the risk of contracting the virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses can happen any time. The virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito and is not transmitted person to person.

State health officials said the chances of a person contacting WNV are very low, and most people infected will not have any symptoms. Those who become ill may develop a fever, headache and rash that lasts a few days; other symptoms include muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and coma.

They said there is no specific treatment for WNV other than to treat symptoms.