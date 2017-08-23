Chippewa Falls PD: Missing children case doesn't meet 'Amber Alert' criteria

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Since its creation in 1996, the Department of Justice said nearly 900 children across the U.S. have been successfully rescued thanks to Amber Alerts.



Yet, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has not issued such an alert for Ally and Ashton Heyde, who were reported missing from their home on Spruce Street on Saturday morning.



Officers told News 18 the children are with their mother, Michelle Siegert, and they don't believe the two are in imminent danger, that's why they issued a statewide 'Attempt to Locate' instead of an 'Amber Alert'.



Officer Drew Zehm, with the department's Sensitive Crime Unit, explained before an 'Amber Alert' is issued, a missing child case must meet specific criteria.



"With the information that we had, we did not have that imminent danger requirement," Officer Zehm said. "Therefore, we did not issue the 'Amber Alert'."



He said authorities save those types of alerts for the most serious situations.



"You don't want to flood the public with Amber Alerts that aren't necessarily required," Zehm said. "By doing that you ruin the validity of them, and it's kind of like crying wolf."



Officer Zehm said if they found out 12-year-old Ally and 10-year-old Ashton were in serious danger while with their mother, they'd consider upgrading to an 'Amber Alert'.



"Hopefully, the outcome is completed and we have the children home before it gets to that point," Zehm said.

If you have any information regarding the children's whereabouts or if you see them, please call 911.