Chippewa Co. horse tests positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A horse in Chippewa County tested positive for a deadly disease spread by mosquitoes.

According to Chippewa County Public Health, a horse contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), transmitted by infected mosquitoes. It can cause blindness, paralysis and death in horses.

Although no human cases have been reported in Wisconsin since 2011, fever, headache and vomiting are among the symptoms, and it can lead to seizures, coma or death.

Public health said the best way to avoid EEE and other mosquito borne diseases is to reduce exposure to the bugs and eliminate breeding sites.