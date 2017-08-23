Grand Evening on the Bridge raises money for Eau Claire revitalization

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Just under 150 people gathered on the Grand Avenue Footbridge Wednesday, for the fourth annual Grand Evening on the Bridge.

The event, organized by Downtown Eau Claire Inc. is designed with the spirit of Eau Claire at its center. The dinner, drinks and entertainment are all provided by local businesses and organizations, like The Brewing Projekt, The Informalist and sideBAR, among others. The proceeds from the event will go to DECI and the various downtown revitalization efforts it sponsors. Organizers said Grand Evening on the Bridge is about more than just having a grand time with good food, it's about bringing the community together to keep Eau Claire growing and thriving.

"We get more and more businesses and people moving to our downtown and moving to our community because of the strong things that are going on, if that's places or people, and a lot of different events. I think people see what's happening and they want to be a part of it," said Kyran Hamill with DECI.

Last year the event raised about $10,000 and this year, organizers were hoping to raise even more. The event was sold out, but DECI said it does expect to be back next year. This event is the biggest fundraiser for DECI each year.