Ty Emberson selected for All-American Prospects Game

(WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Ty Emberson is one of 42 players, and one of fourteen defensemen who'll compete in the USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game, September 21, in Buffalo, New York.



The annual game features the top players in the country who'll be eligible for the 2018 NHL Draft.



Emberson, who's committed to play college hockey at Wisconsin, will skate for the USA National Team Development Program's U18 team this hockey season.



USA Hockey All-American Prospects roster:

