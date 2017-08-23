Ty Emberson selected for All-American Prospects Game

(WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Ty Emberson is one of 42 players, and one of fourteen defensemen who'll compete in the USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game, September 21, in Buffalo, New York.
The annual game features the top players in the country who'll be eligible for the 2018 NHL Draft.
Emberson, who's committed to play college hockey at Wisconsin, will skate for the USA National Team Development Program's U18 team this hockey season.
USA Hockey All-American Prospects roster:
http://www.allamericanprospectsgame.com/page/show/3590897?subseason=427561
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.