Wisconsin high school students find service dog a week after crash

LYNDON STATION (WKOW) -- After a week on the loose, a service dog that ran off after a crash near Lyndon Station has been found safe.

Kevin, a golden retriever service dog, was found by Alex Hadac and his brother, Kyle, near I-90/94 near Lyndon Station where the crash originally occurred.

"Kyle was getting butterflys, I was getting butterflys," said Hadac, who was dropping a friend off at work when they saw the dog sitting along the interstate. "We started calling his name being nice to him, he started coming closer and when I said 'Kevin come here', he came to us and we just pet him for a little bit and he was really good."

The dog appeared to be doing well, although it had lost 11 pounds. A reunion was planned for Tuesday afternoon.

Blaze Gottschalk of Minneapolis, Kevin’s owner, says he blacked out just prior to the crash, and when he awoke, swerved to miss a line of stopped cars, according to a post on a Gofundme.com page set up after the crash.

A trainer for Kevin, Kris Lee, says everyone including Gottschalk is "ecstatic" to see Kevin again.

“We were all doing the ugly crying when we got the news,” said Lee, who is also ready to meet the two young men who found the golden retriever. “We're in such a hurry to get there right now we're just too excited to contain ourselves.”

Kevin is a service dog in training provided to Gottschalk by Dana Daniels, owner of Aurum Canine Services based out of Rosemount, Minnesota.

Rescue teams had been out in the area near I-90/94 and had seen Kevin running along the highway dragging his leash.

There also is a Facebook page to coordinate rescue efforts, called "Bring Kevin Home."