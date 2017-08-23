Boys HS Soccer Previews: EC Memorial, EC North

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Both Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North are looking for improvement in the 2017 boys soccer season.



In 2016, an Old Abes team that had no seniors on the roster, finished second in the Big Rivers Conference, and wound up 10-7-3 overall, including a loss in a regional final. The Abes had won the previous four regional titles, advancing to state twice in that span.



Memorial is a veteran team this season, with nine seniors and nine juniors on the roster.



"Last year with having no seniors it kind of took the pressure off the team," says Old Abes head coach David Kite, "whereas this year, there's a different sense of purpose about them. The season ended kind of abruptly last year, you know, we're used to making runs in the playoffs, we didn't have a run last year, and I think that that sourness has stayed with the group."



Memorial returns three first-team All-BRC performers: Zach Haig, Will Orser, and Jack Longville, the second-leading scorer in the conference last season.



"The only personal goal I have is to lead the team and help win as much as we can," Longville says, "because the goals will come, everyone else has their own personal goals to set, but the main goal for this season is to win."



"I feel like we have higher expectations, returning the whole team from last year, in addition to a couple youngsters," Orser says,"I feel like we should be able to hit our stride earlier in the season and pick up where we left off."



Memorial starts its season with a trip to the Milwaukee area for a tournament at Arrowhead H.S. The Old Abes face Catholic Memorial on Friday, and then will play Arrowhead, Saturday.



Eau Claire North started its season, Tuesday, dropping a 2-0 match at home to Sparta. The Spartans beat the Huskies to open the 2016 season, 7-2.



With a very young team last year, North only had two wins and two ties. With more experience this season, head coach Terry Albrecht is looking to move up in the BRC standings.



"The attitude we had last year was to learn, and they did," Albrecht says, "so now it's about execution, coming out every day and giving it our best. Well, you know, you always want to be up towards the top,but realistically, I'm looking, probably thinking middle of the pack is where we're going to be, hopefully, if we keep improving, never know, be in that top third."



North's next game is at Onalaska, Friday afternoon.