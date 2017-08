(WQOW) -- One Michigan mansion is taking home-buyers back in time.

The entire interior of a 10,000 square foot home is decked out head-to-toe in 1990's decor! From the teal and purple walls to the metal railing and kitchen cupboards and more! The house is listed at $800,000 dollars, but the realtor says it was appraised for $1.8 million, but it could cost up to $1 million to update.