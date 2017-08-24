Adopt-A-Pet: Buffy and Bernie

Meet our Pets of the Day: Buffy and Bernie!

Buffy is an orange kitten, and Bernie is gray and white. They are both 3-month-old males. Buffy seems to be the calmer one, just relaxes and purs. Bernie seems to be a bit more feisty. They're still both young and have plenty of room to grow. They're not neutered yet, but you can do that before taking them home. Buffy actually has one leg shorter than the others, you can't really tell, and it shouldn't be much of an issue for him. Buffy and Bernie seem to like each other, so you could adopt them both.

If you're interested in Buffy or Bernie or both, you can contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.