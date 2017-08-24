Google introduces new feature to help people dealing with depression

(CNN) - Google is launching a new feature that's designed to help people dealing with depression.

Mobile users in the U.S., who are searching for "clinical depression", will now be offered a clinically validated questionnaire called, "PHQ 9". The test asks about items, such as energy, appetite and concentration levels.

Google said the test is a "private self-assessment" that determines whether users should seek professional help. The tech giant would not say how the test affects user privacy and data storage.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness said about one in five Americans deal with clinical depression at least once in their lives. But, those with signs of depression typically wait six to eight years before seeking professional help.