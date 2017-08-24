POLICE: Homeless man arrested for punching 2 people in front of the Eau Claire library

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A man is accused of punching two people in front of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library on Wednesday evening.

Lieutenant Jim Southworth, with the Eau Claire Police Department, told News 18 Joshua S. Barbosa, 29, walked up to a man and attempted to confront him. They said the man ignored him, but Barbosa continued to follow him and eventually punched the man in the face. They said the man had minor injuries, which required medical attention.

Police said it doesn't appear Barbosa and the man knew each other.

They said Barbosa then found another man, who was sitting in a car outside the library, and punched him also.

Court documents show Barbosa is homeless. Southworth said Barbosa was arrested for one count of simple battery and one count substantial battery.