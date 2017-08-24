Eau Claire health officials seek dog that bit man on Summit Ave.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Health officials are asking for the public's help after a dog bit a man in mid-August.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said the white and caramel brown Springer type dog bit a man in the 1700 block of Summit Street in Eau Claire on Friday, Aug. 18 around 4:45 p.m.

Health officials said the dog's health and rabies status need to be determined. If anyone has information about the animal, call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

RELATED: Eau Claire health officials seek dog that bit woman on Cummings Ave.