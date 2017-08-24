Former USPS employee charged with stealing mail in Sawyer Co.

Madison (WQOW) - A former U.S. Postal Service worker, who is accused of stealing items from the mail, was charged in federal court on Thursday.

Kenneth Grunewald, 50, of Bruce, Wisconsin, is charged with two counts of stealing items from the U.S. Mail while employed with the U.S. Postal Service in Winter, Wisconsin. He is accused of stealing two rebate cards from mail entrusted to him in January and May of 2015.

If convicted, Grunewald faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.