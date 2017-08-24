STUDY: Wisconsin #1 in racial inequality

(WQOW) - A study says Wisconsin is the worst state in the nation when it comes to racial inequality.

The new report by 24/7 Wall Street measures gaps between black and white residents in areas, like income, unemployment and incarceration rates.

According to the study, African Americans make up 6.2 percent of the state's population. The median household income shows a big difference between blacks and whites, with blacks averaging just over $29,000 a year and whites at $59,000.

Also, the unemployment rate is significantly higher for blacks at 10.6 percent compared to less than 4 percent for whites. More than 70 percent of white people own homes in Wisconsin; less than 30 percent of black people do.

The incarceration rate shows a staggering difference with black people more than 10 times more likely to be behind bars than white people. Neighboring states topped the list as well, with Minnesota in second, followed by South Dakota, Illinois and Iowa. Hawaii is ranked the best for racial equality.