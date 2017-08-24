"Bridging Memories" event brings peace to dementia patients

Chippewa County (WQOW) - If you are caring for a loved one suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's, you know it can be a full-time job in itself, and sometimes, all you want is a chance to relax.



That was the idea behind the first-ever "Bridging Memories" event Thursday at Kamp Kenwood on Lake Wissota, put on by the Chippewa County Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Dementia Coalition.



Seventy nine people, including dementia patients and their care takers, enjoyed a day of boating, crafts and games.



One of the organizers, Jim Adams, said Thursday's event is a treat for both people suffering from dementia, and their loved ones, because it lets them take a break from the daily grind of their disease.



"Care taking can become quite a task, and it wears on a person," Adams said. "This allows the caretaker to have a different point of view, kind of have a different place to have their loved one where they can talk. They don't have to worry about fixing a meal or getting from here to there, they can just be here and enjoy the afternoon."



Attendees came from all around the area, including Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.