Eau Claire County board member wants to build statue honoring Union soldiers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As racial tensions continue across the country, and as Confederate statues come down in the land of the free, an Eau Claire County board member is hoping to put up a statue of his own.



Board member Brandon Buchanan said as other parts of the country fight over history, it is our job in Eau Claire to honor our heritage, especially Union soldiers from Wisconsin who fought in the Civil War.



He is requesting the county set aside $55,000 in the next budget, so a statue honoring Union soldiers can be placed in the proposed veterans trail near Phoenix Park in 2019.



"There's a reason why communities during reconstruction and the Civil Rights era spent money to tell their citizens we hate you," Buchanan said. "We have an obligation to spend some money to say, 'We love you. We welcome you, and we honor you'. That's one way I think we can do that is through this statue."



Buchanan said Eau Claire has a history of art culture. So, if his proposal is granted, he would like to see residents submit their statue design ideas.