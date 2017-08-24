Eau Claire armed robbery suspect now charged with child sexual assault

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire teen, who is already facing charges for an armed robbery in Eau Claire, has now been charged with second degree sexual assault of a child.

Antonio Cantu, 17, was charged Thursday morning in Eau Claire County, according to the criminal complaint.

Cantu was with a friend and the victim at Carson Park at 6 a.m. on August 9, 2017. The victim said Cantu then forced his hand down her pants.

According to the criminal complaint, she told Cantu to stop but he continued and laid on top of her and began to have sex. The victim told police that Cantu did not stop until the friend returned to the playground.

When questioned by police, Cantu initially denied the allegations but later admitted to having intercourse with the minor.

A hearing for the case is October 4. Cantu is also charged with robbing an A-1 taxi driver at knife-point in February. He is scheduled to return to court for that case on Thursday, August 31.