Eau Claire librarian ensures guest safety after Wednesday's attack

The incident that happened with the unprovoked attack at the Eau Claire Public Library on Wednesday had News 18 wondering how safe the library is.

On Thursday, library officials told News 18 the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library does their best to ensure safety at their facility.

Library officials said because they are a public place, they do have small mis-behavioral incidents, but cases like the one that occurred on Wednesday are extremely rare.

Isa Small, the programming librarian for the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, said just reminding visitors about the library's rules is usually enough to stop bad behavior.

"Library behavior is basically making sure you're not disturbing others. Everyone has the right to come to the library and make use of it and feel safe and secure and enjoy their time here," Small said.

Small told News 18, the library works with police and city officials to ensure their guests' safety. Security cameras are also installed inside and outside the library.

Small said getting security guards is something the library has discussed getting, but it's something they feel they don't need to do because issues are rarely severe.