If sex education is the best protection, what should schools teach?

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- Back in May, News 18 reported that the number of teen pregnancies in Eau Claire County dropped significantly from 2013 to 2015. At the time, local health officials said education and prevention programs had a lot to do with that decline.



A new report in the Journal of Adolescent Health echoes those beliefs and goes as far as to say that abstinence-only education leaves young people without the information and skills they need to stay healthy.



But, not everyone believes sex is a topic to be openly discussed in the classroom.



Bill Tourdot, the superintendent for the Osseo-Fairchild School District, said their sex-education program follows the curriculum put in place by Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction.



He said though they emphasize abstinence as an effective method of birth-control, they also teach students about other forms of contraception and encourage them to talk with adults they trust about other questions they might have.



"Our curriculum gives facts about different kinds of contraceptives, but instead of just laying out a lot of facts, they also teach the kids how to ask their parents about that," Tourdot told News 18.



He also said, of course, some families wish the sex-education curriculum at Osseo-Fairchild was more comprehensive, but others would like the topic to be avoided at school all together. He said the goal is to fit people's family values as much as possible.