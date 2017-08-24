UWEC professor: Trump's rhetoric is firing up future journalists

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- President Trump's public disdain for the press isn't anything new, but it reached new heights at his rally in Arizona this week.



"If you want to discover the source of the division in our country, look no further than the fake news and the crooked media, which would rather get ratings and clicks than tell the truth," Trump said to the crowd in Phoenix on Tuesday.



He also accused journalists of actively working toward the country's failure.



UW-Eau Claire journalism professor Jan Larson said Trump isn't the first politician to bash the media for scrutinizing their policies, and he won't be the last, but she said the current climate for journalists in the field is nothing she's ever seen before.



Still, she believes, the president's rhetoric isn't scaring off any future reporters.



"I think, if anything, their resolve is strengthened when they see what's happening," Larson told News 18. "And, I think that they have, many of them have, decided, 'I want to be the kind of journalist who is strong enough, and hard-working enough to ask those tough questions in the face of that criticism and sometimes the hate'."



Professor Larson said if people want to continue living with a free press, it's important they stand up for journalists now more than ever. She said an easy way to show your support is by buying a subscription to the news publication of your choice.