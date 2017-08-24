Three people charged with robbing, beating teen in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Three people face charges after an Eau Claire teen claims he was 'jumped' while riding his bike home on Wednesday.



Meghan McNamara, Austin Waldera and Clayton Hopkins in Eau Claire County on Thursday. All three face felony robbery with use of force charges, among others.



According to the complaint, the victim told police he was riding home from a friend's house on Wednesday when he was jumped on 3rd Street in Eau Claire. The victim claims he was punch and kicked, and required 14 stitches following the altercation. The victim says the suspects stole a number of items, including his phone, backpack and wallet.



According to the complaint, the suspects told police at least five different versions of incident, but all claimed self-defense. Waldera told police he did not strike the teen and told police to look at his hands if they didn't believe him. According to the complaint, Waldera's hand had blood on them, while Hopkins' had a number of scrapes.



A search of McNamara's home turned up the stolen items.

All three suspects made their initial appearance on Thursday.