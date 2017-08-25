MUST SEE: 92-year-old woman, cop dance party - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: 92-year-old woman, cop dance party

Posted:

(WQOW) -- One Minnesota woman proves sometimes you just have to dance.

The 92-year-old woman was spotted dancing alone in a parking lot, but not for long because she was soon joined by a police officer! They had quite the dance party, and the woman says she just likes to dance whenever she's out and about.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.