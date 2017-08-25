MUST SEE: 92-year-old woman, cop dance party

(WQOW) -- One Minnesota woman proves sometimes you just have to dance.
The 92-year-old woman was spotted dancing alone in a parking lot, but not for long because she was soon joined by a police officer! They had quite the dance party, and the woman says she just likes to dance whenever she's out and about.
