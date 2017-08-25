8/25: 7th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An annual event is shooting for the scouts. We have the details ahead of that event.

This year is the 7th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting. The event is on Thursday, September 7 at the Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants sign up for their preferred shooting time. We have many other activities happening throughout the afternoon, so participants can stay the entire afternoon if they are available.

Proceeds from this event support the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America. We serve nearly 5,000 youth in a ten-county area.

There will be a special Early Bird Drawing for teams that sign up to shoot in the 1:00 - 3:00 time slot. The drawing will be limited to the first 20 teams that sign up in the 1:00 - 3:00 time. One lucky team will win a party at Milwaukee Burger Company and one individual shooter will win a gun.

Registration is $300 per team of five adults or $75 for individual shooters. Individuals can participate even if they do not have a full team - we will place them on a team.